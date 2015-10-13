Zambia Budget 2016

Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda delivered the Budget Statement 2016 on Friday. A fairly boring budget with nothing new really, which is as expected given the chaotic fiscal and monetary situation Zambia has found itself in. The only surprise is that Alexander Chikwanda has continued his overly optimistic forecasts of the fiscal deficit. It is a surprise because one would have thought a dose of realism would have set in by now. More discussion on some of the proposals in due course.
