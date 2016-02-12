Find us on Google+

Friday, 12 February 2016

Zambia Monetary Policy Statement (February 2016)

The Bank of Zambia released its quarterly monetary policy statement in February. It noted the current fiscal and monetary challenges facing the economy. The statement and presentation are embedded below.




