Monday, 30 May 2016

UPND Manifesto 2016-21

Zambia's leading opposition party the United Party for National Development (UPND) has released its manifesto. This is an important document that merits careful studying given how closely contested the August elections are likely to be. The manifesto sets out 10 priorities that a potential UPND administration is likely to focus on. We plan to review each of the promises one by one. We hope to publish the PF and FDD promises in due course when they are available. The PF manifesto has alredy been launched but it is proving elusive.

5 comments:

  1. please kindly send me pdf soft copy to review in detail to :ezulucamp@yahoo.com and also contacts for comments to yourselves

  2. The Patriotic Front Manifesto has alwayz be available. Its is a continuation of the 2011-2016 Manifestos. This UPND is a cut and paste of the later PF manifesto short of the "HOWS" in implementation. PF manifesto details the how!

  3. The manifesto is alright, but however, I am interested in knowing how the country will b e electrified, bearing in mind the current electricity challenges faced by our country. Thank you

  4. Can I please have a pdf soft copy chibesamaluba@gmail.com

  5. Email me PDF copy for scrutine and comments
    smfula@yahoo.com
    please copy simonmfula@gmail.com just in case its bulky

All contributors should follow the basic principles of a productive dialogue: communicate their perspective, ask, comment, respond,and share information and knowledge, but do all this with a positive approach.

This is a friendly website. However, if you feel compelled to comment 'anonymously', you are strongly encouraged to state your location / adopt a unique nick name so that other commentators/readers do not confuse your comments with other individuals also commenting anonymously.

