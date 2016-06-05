Patriotic Front - Manifesto 2016-2021

Zambia's current party in government the Patriotic Front (PF) has released its detailed manifesto (79 pages). This is an important milestone that seeks to set out how the PF intends to govern under the leadership of Edgar Lungu and Inonge Wina. We plan to review the main promises in due course. We have already published the UPND manifesto. We hope to do the same with the FDD manifesto once it becomes available.
can I have a pdf copy chibesamaluba@gmail.com thank youReplyDelete
Please continue analysing both manifestos. WE need that dataReplyDelete